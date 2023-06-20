Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 907,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE:HIPO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 6,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,740. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.37). Hippo had a negative net margin of 248.59% and a negative return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hippo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

