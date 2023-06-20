Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $200.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.