Hope F. Cochran Sells 2,174 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,539. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.72 and its 200-day moving average is $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

