Hope F. Cochran Sells 2,174 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,539. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.72 and its 200-day moving average is $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $398.89.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.35.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.