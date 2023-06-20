Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.37 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $87.37 million and $8.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.32 or 0.00022603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00094451 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,816,262 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

