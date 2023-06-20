Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.43

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOSSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

