IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Down 1.8%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 15,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 56,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.52.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
