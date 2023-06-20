Insider Buying: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Buys 650 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Andrew Cole purchased 650 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,966.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,201.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 4,583,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

