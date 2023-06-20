Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 962,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

