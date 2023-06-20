Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells 9,161 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,355,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,571,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

