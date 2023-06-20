Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 137,883 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,974 shares in the company, valued at $49,782,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

Samsara Stock Down 2.4 %

Samsara stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 3,808,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

IOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Samsara by 13,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,525 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.