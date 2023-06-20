Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 2,081 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $59,807.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 202,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,393. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

