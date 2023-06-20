Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $224,500.00.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 431,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.05, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

