Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

