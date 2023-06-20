Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,102. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.59. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

