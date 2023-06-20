Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 414,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 303,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.
