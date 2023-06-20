Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 57,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,207. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0581 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

