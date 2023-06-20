Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.31

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $43.64, with a volume of 18742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.