Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

