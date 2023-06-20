Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 4.8%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.00. 5,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.51). Invesque had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of C$66.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

