Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells $112,460.00 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

