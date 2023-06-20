iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.27

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.27 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 123332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

