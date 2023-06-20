iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is RMR Wealth Builders’ 7th Largest Position

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

