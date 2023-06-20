iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. 7,516,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.