iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average is $250.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

