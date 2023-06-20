iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. 338,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,821. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

