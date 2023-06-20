iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week High at $347.29

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.29 and last traded at $343.91, with a volume of 948923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.29.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

