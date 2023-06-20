iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.18

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.18 and last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 216532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

