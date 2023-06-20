iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.72

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 1901413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.90.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

