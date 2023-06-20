iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.49

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 59411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

