iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $155.33. 258,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

