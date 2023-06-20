iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 146,498.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

