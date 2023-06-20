iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 134,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

