Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.54 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

