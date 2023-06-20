Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Trading Up 1.4%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 644% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company's Industrial Machinery Product Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery, which include excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for petrochemicals, industrial machinery, automobiles, IT, and defense applications.

Featured Stories

