Jefferies Financial Group Boosts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $22.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.94.
R1 RCM Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of RCM opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $93,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.