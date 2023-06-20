Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Down 8.2% in May

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,891. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $186.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

