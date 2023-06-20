John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.98

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.98 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 97675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.