Kaspa Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $444.57 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Kaspa has a market cap of $444.57 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,216,181,472 coins and its circulating supply is 19,216,181,679 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,199,705,503.71278. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02142015 USD and is up 13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $12,786,612.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

