Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00003013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $471.23 million and $21.97 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00031375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 581,716,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,785,104 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.