KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Group accounts for about 8.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $77,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,861,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 564,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KB. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KB traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 176,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.