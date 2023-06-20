Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.