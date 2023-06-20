Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 270 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day moving average is $412.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.11.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

