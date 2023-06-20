Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $5,336,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

