Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.63 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

