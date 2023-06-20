Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.
Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $153.10 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -164.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -438.71%.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
