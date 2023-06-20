Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,354 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

