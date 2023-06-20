Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

