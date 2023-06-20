Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 373 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,862,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after buying an additional 121,252 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,354,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

