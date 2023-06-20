Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Sells $129,750.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,521,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon purchased 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,004. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFS. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $115,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 161.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

