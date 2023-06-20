KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $303,068.83 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,933.56 or 1.00131810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002348 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01273017 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $310,535.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

